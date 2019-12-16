Cops continue to probe killings of two men in Bacong

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental, Philippines — Police are still trying to find out who were responsible for the early morning killing of two men on December 16 in Barangay San Miguel, Bacong town, Negros Oriental.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Elmer Langcoyan of the Bacong Police Office said that Velly Berniez Alsado, 38 years old, a resident of Barangay Mangnao, Dumaguete City, and Mark Anthony Selorio, 30, helper and carpenter of Alsado who was from Barangay Silab, Amlan, Negros Oriental, were found dead outside the house that they rented.

The owner of the house called police after hearing shots fired outside the rented house at past 1 a.m.

Langcoyan said that a team of police officers proceeded to the crime scene where they found the bodies of the two men.

They were rushed to the hospital but they did not reach the hospital alive.

Four empty shells of a caliber .45 pistol, three slugs and two mobile phones were recovered from the crime scene. /dbs