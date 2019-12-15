‘Jealous’ man from Liloan town kills lover

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The suspect in the killing of a woman in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay San Vicente in Liloan town early on Saturday morning, December 14, has surrendered to the police.

But Eldie Orquiza, 27, has remained mum when asked what led him to kill his live-in-partner Bianca Paige Bayang, 25.

Police Master Sergeant Jason Gayo, desk officer of Liloan Police Station, said that they will continue to investigate Orquiza who is now detained while they also prepare for the filing of a murder case against him.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Gayo said that jealousy may have prompted Orquiza to kill Bayang.

Gayo said that neighbors heard the couple argue past 1 a.m. on Saturday or four hours before the discovery of Bayang’s body a few meters away from their home at 5 a.m. He said that neighbors also heard a gun burst, but were unable to check where it came from.

Bayang was found with a gunshot wound on her head.

Gayo said that Orquiza had accused Bayang of cheating on him, the reason why she would always come home late from the appliance store in Consolacion town where she works.

Personnel from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco), who responded to the crime scene, found that Bayang sustained a gunshot wound on the right side of her head which caused her immediate death.

Orquiza was nowhere to be found then.

Accompanied by his parents, Orquiza turned himself over to the police, at around 5 p.m. on Saturday. But the suspect had refused to talk to the Liloan police as of this writing. / dcb