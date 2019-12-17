LTFRB-7 to allow application for special permits from Dec. 20 to Jan. 4

Cebu City, Philippines—Starting on Friday, December 20, 2019, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) will be accepting special permit applications for buses and mini buses who would like to transport passengers outside their usual routes during the holiday season.

LTFRB-7 regional director Eduardo Montealto Jr. told CDN Digital that this is done to ensure that all passengers will be accommodated, especially those travelling to areas or routes that might experience shortage of buses this Yuletide season.

Montealto said they will continue issuing special permits until January 4, 2020.

Interested applicants only need to pay P350 for the special permit, which is good for three days.

Montealto, however, said that compared to other holidays such as All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, only a few bus companies usually apply for special permits during Christmas season based on their experience from previous years.

Bus units caught plying outside their route will be charged of colorum with a fine of P1 million.

Aside from bus companies, public utility jeepneys (PUJs) may also apply for special permits but only for the purpose of family use of their units and not for public transport.

The fee for the special permit for PUJs is pegged at P170.

Montealto also reminded bus operators to avoid overloading to ensure the safety of the passengers. /bmjo