Duterte still open to peace talks with Reds

President Duterte remains open to resuming peace talks with communist rebels despite his order for the military to crush them, along with terrorists and illegal drugs.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Thursday said Mr. Duterte “always leaves … the window ajar for any peace negotiation with (the New People’s Army or NPA) … but will not allow … assaults against our forces.”

The President has directed Labor Secretary and government negotiator Silvestre Bello III to fly to the Netherlands to resume peace negotiations with exiled communist leader Jose Ma. Sison after scrapping peace talks amid the NPA’s continuous attacks on government troops despite a ceasefire. —JULIE M. AURELIO‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍