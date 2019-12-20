More Cebu City SEA Games medalists pay courtesy call to Mayor Labella

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More Cebu City medalists in the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA) Games paid a courtesy call to Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella on Friday afternoon, December 20, 2019.

Present were Team Adroit who bagged a gold medal in the Dota 2 event of the eSports competition after edging Thailand, 3-2, on December 9.

The team is manned by Marvin Rushton, John Anthony Vargas, Bryle Jacob Alvizo, Jun Kanehara and MC Nicholson Villanueva.

Joining them in the courtesy call were Elreen Ann Ando and John Fabuar Ceniza who brought home a silver medal each in weightlifting. They were accompanied by national weightlifting team coach to the SEA Games, Ramon Solis, and local coaches Gary Hortelano and Christopher Bureros.

Solis, who is also the only Cebuano Olympian in weightlifting, is also the head coach of the UC weightlifting team.

Last Monday, December 16, the Cebu City government led by Mayor Labella and the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) recognized some of the medalists after the flag ceremony at the City Hall grounds.

Present then were triple gold medalist dancesports pair of Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Cañeda, double gold medalist skateboarder Margielyn Didal, gold medalist golfer Lois Kaye “LK” Go and silver medalist long distance runner Mary Joy Tabal.

The mayor also announced then of increasing Cebu City’s incentive to P300,00 for the gold medalists, P200,000 for the silver medalists and P100,000 for the bronze medalists.

He also promised to hand a cash incentive for the Cebuano coaches, the amount of which will be determined by the CCSC./dbs