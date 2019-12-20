UC’s SEA Games athletes, coaches receive P118,000 worth of cash incentives from UC prexy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Recognizing the efforts and sacrifices of the student athletes and coaches, University of Cebu (UC) president, Augusto Go, handed out a total of P118,000 cash incentives to Webmasters who competed in the recently held 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

“I am very proud for UC, not only for UC but also for the Philippines, that we can produce one of the weightlifters, and I’m very proud of that. And, she’s one of the strongest ladies in the Philippines right now,” said Go.

Go gave weightlifter Elreen Ann Ando P100,000 after she brought home a silver medal. The 21-year-old weightlifter is a senior high student of UC Main.

“Hopefully in the next game, she will make it to the top, in the Olympics. I think she has a very good chance. And, we will help her in training to get the gold medal,” added Go.

Go is referring to Ando’s efforts in clinching an Olympic spot. She just came from a competition in China where she padded her ranking to improve her Olympic chances.

Ando is also a product of the grassroots sports program of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC). It was where she first got trained at the age of 13 years old.

“Thankful kaayo kay first time ni nahitabo,” said Ando of the welcome that the school had given her.

(I’m grateful because this is the first time that this happened to me.)

Go also handed a cash incentive of P10,000 to Ando’s coach, Ramon Solis, who was also named as the head coach of the Philippine weightlifting team who competed in the SEA Games. Solis, the only Cebuano weightlifting Olympian, also coaches the UC weightlifting team.

The UC president also recognized the efforts of cyclist Pamela Jane Ruiz, who was a last minute replacement in the downhill mountainbike event of cycling, by giving her a cash incentive of P8,000.

“Ako kay nalipay pud ko kay bisan wa ko nakamedal, na recognize pud ko,” said Ruiz.

(I am also happy because even if I didn’t get any medal, I was still recognized.)

The 19-year-old just got accepted to the Philippine national cycling team last May and wasn’t really expecting to compete in her first SEA Games. Much more in an event which isn’t her forte as she competes in the cross country event.

Ruiz is a second year Nursing student at the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM).

UC athletic director, Jessica Honoridez, said they were very thankful with the school administration especially UC Chancellor Candice Go for their continuing support to their student athletes.

“Happy jud ko sa performance niya kay nakita sad nako ang iyang paningkamot. The good thing is that naa jud support, recognized jud bitaw ang iyang campaign sa SEA Games and hopefully makuha sad niya ang sa Olympics. Mapasalamaton mi sa administration especially sa supporta academically,” said Honoridez.

(I am very happy with her performance because I also saw her efforts. The good thing is that she gets the support, her campaign in the SEA Games was recognized. Hopefully she will also get the Olympics. We are very thankful to the administration especially for her academic support.)/dbs