473 former breakaway reds get livelihood aid in Negros Occidental

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental – A total of 473 former combatants of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa-Pilipinas-Revolutionary Proletarian Army-Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPM-P/RPA/ABB), now known as “Kapatiran” from Negros Occidental, received their livelihood assistance from top government officials on Friday, December 20, 2019.

Secretary Carlito Galves Jr., the Presidential Adviser on Peace Process (OPAPP), led the distribution of livelihood assistance in ceremonies held at Natures Village Resort, Talisay City, Negros Occidental.

The RPM-P/RPA/ABB is a breakaway group of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA). They separated from CPP-NPA in 1996 due to ideological differences.

In 2000, the RPM-P/RPA/ABB signed a peace agreement with the Philippine government. Part of the government’s commitment is to provide socio-economic interventions for the group. This includes the Livelihood Settlement Grants (LSG), in which each profiled member of Kapatiran will received P50,000 to support the establishment and continuity of their livelihood.

Colonel Inocencio Pasaporte, 303rd Infantry Brigade commander, in his message said the government is sincere in it promise to help the group to back to mainstream society.

“It is a clear manifestation that our government is sincere in its commitment to the peace agreement to this group. Our Government simply aims to alleviate the lives of the members of Kapatiran in order for them to have a better life in the mainstream society,” Pasaporte stressed.

The distribution of the livelihood assistance was witnessed by Department of Social Welfare and Development Undersecretary Rene Glen Paje for Inclusive and Sustainable Peace, Defense Undersecretary Cesar B Yano for Defense Operations, Kapatiran chairpersonVeronica P Tabara, 303rd Infantry Battalion commander Colonel Inocencio Pasaporte, 62nd Infantry Battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Egberto Dacoscos, 79th Infantry Battalion executive officer Major Danreb Canto, Negros Occidental Police Office director Police Lieutenant Colonel Adrian Acollado; and

DSWD Western Visayas (Region 6) director Ma. Evelyn Macapobre, Negros Occidental Provincial Board Member Andrew Montelibano, EB Magalona Mayor Marvin Malacon, San Carlos City Vice Mayor Christopher Paul Carmona and Representative Joseph Stephen Paduano of the Abang-Linkod Party List./elb