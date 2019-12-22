A dive book that highlights Cebu’s world-class dive spots

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu is a home for thalassophiles or people who love the sea.

With countless beaches to snorkel or to dive to Cebu has got you covered in all your aquatic needs especially in diving. Giving this foreign couple the perfect reason to create a guide book for the best diving spots in Cebu entitled “Let’s Go Dive: Guide to Cebu.”

Jade Hoksbergen-Spiers, 24, together with her husband Henley Spiers, 33, shared with CDN Digital the perfect guide book for all the divers.

Henley half British and half French is a renowned photographer who has fast gained a reputation as one of the most exciting underwater shooters in the world.

While Jade who is half Taiwanese, a quarter French, and a quarter Dutch, lived in Cebu since she was seven years old. Jade, who is a painter, is also an underwater photographer who specializes in macro-photography. From a young age, her images have been awarded in several high profile competitions and published in international journals and magazines.

Making way for the couple to write and make a book out of their love for photography and the water.

“Cebu holds a special place in our lives. It’s where Jade spent most of her childhood. It’s where Henley took his first step onto the professional diving ladder, abandoning a corporate job. It’s where we met, in a dive shop on Malapascua Island. It’s where our relationship started, against the backdrop of relief work in the aftermath of the devastating Typhoon Yolanda. Today, Cebu is where we call home, along with our young daughter Apolline. This book is a homage to the very best diving and snorkeling in our adopted backyard, which holds some of the most spectacular diving around the world, and driving around the island during its creation has been an exciting family adventure,” says Jade.

The book highlights 51 beautiful and world-class diving spots here in Cebu including Moalboal and Malapascua that will surely entice and awaken your love for the water.

You can get a copy of the book by visiting their websites, www.jadehoksbergen.com and www.henleyspiers.com./dbs