‘Tipid’ tips for your last minute Christmas shopping

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Christmas shopping is real as we are on the last weekend before we celebrate Christmas.

To those who are still on their way to malls and bazaars for gift shopping let CDN Digital help you on how you can save your time and money in doing your Christmas shopping.

Read on.

Make a list— in order for you not to keep going around in circles, make a list of who you will be giving gifts to and what you want to give them. A preferred list of what they want will help you on deciding what to get and willl make shopping easier.

Look for sale items— not all sale items are that bad. Be patient in looking for great finds with great discounts and you will be surprised by the things you can buy that you thought are just sale items.

Prepare a budget— when we say prepare a budget that means prepare an amount of money you are to spend. This is not being greedy, but rather you are being realistic in not spending your entire month’s pay on gifts and enter the new year broke. You can always spend within your means.

Do DIY gift wrapping— rather than lining up for free gift wrapping at the mall, you can always look for gift wrappers in a bundle and do it your own with your own signature style. This makes the gift more special because of how personalized it is.

Look for meaningful gifts— yes, you should always give a gift that has something or has meaning to it, rather than just buying something off the rack and putting it inside a paper bag and then give it without knowing that the person you gave it to will never use it. Be reasonable with the gifts you give.

Well, that’s just some of the “Tipid” tips for you if you are rushing to the mall now for your Christmas shopping. /dbs