SaveAngkas supported by celebs: ‘Angkas is part of solution, not the problem’

Celebrities, musicians and other social media personalities rallied behind the online transportation and delivery services company Angkas after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued a biker limit for the app starting next year.

LTFRB imposed a 10,000-biker limit per transport network company (TNC) for Metro Manila and 3,000 bikers per TNC for Metro Cebu in 2020. The stars expressed their support for the motorcycle ride-hailing app and questioned LTFRB’s regulation.

“Angkas is part of the solution. Not the problem,” TV and radio host Tim Yap said on Twitter yesterday, Dec. 21.

TV host Bianca Gonzalez also narrated how the app helps people have more time with their loved ones. Gonzales also questioned the new rider-limit policy.

“Napakarami ang umaasa sa Angkas para mabawasan ang oras nila sa trapik, at imbis, mas magka oras sila sa pamilya,” Gonzalez said. “Tapos ngayon, higit sa kalahati ng riders, tatangalin? Pero wala namang kapalit na viable, efficient public transport?”

(Many people depend on Angkas to lessen their time in traffic so they could spend more time with their families. And now, more than half of the [motorcycle] riders are going to be let go? But there is no viable, efficient public [transportation] alternative.)

World-renowned singer Lea Salonga also stated how the alternative mode of transportation saved her colleagues in her latest musical, Sweeney Todd.

“Not just a few of my Sweeney Todd colleagues were saved by Angkas,” Salonga said. “Thanks to this company, they made every single call time, on time.”

Food and travel vlogger Erwan Heussaff also expressed his disappointment in the matter as he also slammed the regulation.

“Probably one of the most innovative and Filipino first companies created in the last couple of years that has been attempting to help the public transportation system that no one has been able to fix, is now facing ridiculous new regulations. So disappointing,” he stated today, Dec. 22.

Megastar Sharon Cuneta’s daughter, Frankie Pangilinan, also extended her sympathy towards the riders.

“You don’t have to rely on angkas to know just how much people do,” Pangilinan said.

Angkas announced in their official statement yesterday that from the 27,000 drivers their company has this year, the 10,000-biker limit per TNC might force them to let go of 17,000 employees.

“That’s a compromise to the quality of service you can expect, and A DIRECT BLOW TO OVER 17,000 FILIPINO FAMILIES,” the app’s chief transportation advocate, George Royeca stated on Twitter.

Today, thousands of the app’s bikers lined up for a #SaveAngkas Unity Gathering, from White Plains Avenue up to the EDSA Shrine, in protest of the government’s regulation. JB