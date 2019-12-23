Cebuana shares travel photos to all 81 provinces of PH

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Travelling offers a different kind of escape for people like you and me.

Travelling gives us this feeling of just breaking out and feeding our mind and soul with something new.

This is what this Cebuana netizen did as she travelled to all the 81 provinces of the Philippines.

Nicole del Rosario, 26, a bank risk analyst from Cebu, shared on her Facebook page on December 22, 2019 beautiful shots of her trips to the 81 provinces. And it has gotten the attention of a lot of other netizens.

Del Rosario told CDN Digital that she started traveling in 2015 when she set the goal to travel to each province of the Philippines.

Check out some of her photos here:

“I wanted to see and experience firsthand the many beautiful places and cultures our country has to offer. As the popular saying goes, “Wag maging dayuhan sa sariling bayan,” shares Rosario.

(Don’t be a stranger in your own country.)

Within years, she finally fulfilled that goal and Del Rosario couldn’t be happier to share her experience.

Aside from Cebu, Del Rosario shared the top two provinces that she loved the most.

“My favorites are definitely Batanes and Palawan! Seeing the beautiful landscapes and rolling hills of Batanes, as well as exploring the islands and beaches of Palawan are my favorite memories,” says Del Rosario.

Now, maybe you are wondering how much she spent on every travel. Well, she waits for seat sales and saves for months to be able to come up with P5,000 to P10,000 for backpacking trips across the country.

Del Rosario also has something to say to all travel buffs out there who got inspired by her travels.

“Take advantage of how tourism has evolved over the years. With the increase of seat sales, travel guides and joiner group tours, you don’t have to spend a lot to accomplish your travel goals! More importantly, “Mahalin ang sariling atin”! I really hope that we all choose to travel the Philippines first!” says Del Rosario.

So what are you waiting for? Plan those trips now! /bmjo