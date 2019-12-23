Tropical Storm Ursula slightly intensifies, Signal No. 2 up in Guiuan, Eastern Samar

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 has been raised over Guiuan in Eastern Samar as Tropical Storm Ursula slightly intensifies as it moves towards Eastern Visayas.

In its 5 p.m. weather advisory on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Ursula was spotted 670 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

It has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph as it moves west northwest at 30 kph.

Signal No. 2 is raised over Eastern Samar (Guiuan) while Signal No. 1 is raised over the following areas:

Quezon (Buenavista, Calauag, Catanauan, General Luna, Guinayangan, Lopez, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Andres, San Francisco, San Narciso, Tagkawayan)

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Catanduanes

Albay

Marinduque

Romblon

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Rest of Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Northern Cebu (Carmen, Asturias, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod, Borbon, Tabuelan, Tabogon, San Remigio, Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Bantayan Islands, Camotes Islands)

Central Cebu (Aloguinsan, Carcar, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Naga, Toledo, Minglanila, Balamban, Talisay, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao)

Northeastern Bohol (Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Buenavista, Jetafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia)

Aklan

Antique

Capiz

Iloilo

Guimaras

Northern Negros Occidental (Bacolod, Bago, Cadiz, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, Escalante, La Carlota, La Castellana, Manapla, Moises Padilla, Binalbagan, Hinigaran, Isabela, Murcia, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos, San Enrique, Silay, Talisay, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias)

Northern Negros Oriental (Canlaon, Guihulngan, Jimalaud, La Libertad, Vallehermoso)

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao Islands

The state weather bureau said Ursula is seen to gradually intensify to at most Severe Tropical Storm before making landfall over Eastern Visayas on Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Pagasa said moderate to heavy rains are expected over Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Eastern Visayas, Romblon, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, and the northern portions of Cebu and Negros Occidental between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are expected over Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque and the rest of Visayas and Surigao del Norte.