2K passengers stranded in Cebu, Bohol ports

CEBU CITY, Philippines — They may have to spend Christmas away from home.

More than 2, 000 travellers were left stranded in the different ports in Cebu and Bohol provinces this afternoon, December 23, 2019, after the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ordered a suspension of sea travels, says Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael John Encina, spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas.

The number of stranded passengers is expected to increase later in the day.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has placed northern and central Cebu and other parts of the Visayas including the neighboring Bohol province under Tropical Storm Signal No. 1 due to Tropical Storm Ursula.

Pagasa’s 11 a.m. advisory prompted PCG to order the cancellation of trips especially by small sea crafts.

As of 2 p.m. today, PCG has accounted for 2,610 passengers that were left stranded in the different ports of Cebu and Bohol provinces while over 100 passenger vessels, rolling cargoes and motorboats were barred from leaving their respective ports.

The PCG data still does not include passengers left stranded in the ports of Sorsogon, Masbate, and Ticao Island in Luzon and Dinagat Island, Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island that were also placed under Tropical Storm Signal No. 1. / dcb