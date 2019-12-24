Orange rainfall alert in northern, central Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An orange rainfall alert has been raised for towns and cities in northern and central Cebu around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 24.

An orange alert or orange rainfall advisory means that rainfall in the area is between 15 mm and 30 mm within one hour.

This is why the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said there are threats of flooding incidents in low-lying areas while risks of landslides are possible in mountainous areas.

Camotes Island has been placed under signal number 3 at 2 p.m. today, December 24, while towns in northern Cebu are under signal number 2.

These towns are Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Bogo City, Tabogon, Tabuelan, and Borbon.

Storm warning signal number 1 was raised over the remaining parts of northern and central Cebu (metro and midwest)

While no storm signal has been hoisted in the southern part of the province, a yellow rainfall warning has been raised in the area.

Pagasa warns residents and local disaster offices to be vigilant and take preemptive measures to minimize the risks brought by Typhoon Ursula. / celr