Former police officer killed on Christmas Eve in Southern Leyte town

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte — A former police officer will not be sharing Noche Buena with his family after he was shot dead by three unidentified assailants around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24.

Police identified the victim as Jarvie Abinion, 30, a resident of Sitio Bliss, Barangay Abgao in Malitbog town, which is located around 30 kilometers from Maasin City.

Abinion was gunned down in the same place where he resides.

Authorities said they are still investigating the incident including the motive of the killing.

Police are also looking into the firearms that were used in killing the former police officer.

Initial reports say that the suspects were wearing bonnets when they killed Abinion. / celr