Maguindanao town vice mayor ambushed, critically hurt

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao –– Unidentified gunmen riding on a motorbike ambushed Tuesday Vice Mayor Akmad M. Ampatuan of Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao, police said.

Ampatuan, half brother of the late Maguindanao strongman Andal Ampatuan Sr., was heading home from the town hall on board a vehicle with plate number LFT-737 when the suspects opened fire at past 1 p.m. along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion.

“Investigation is still ongoing. A manhunt had been launched by Shariff Aguak police and (Army’s) 33rd Infantry Battalion,” according to Technical Sgt. Omar Dirangaren, Shariff Aguak police desk officer.

Ampatuan and his escort were injured and rushed to the Maguindanao provincial hospital and later transferred to an undisclosed hospital in nearby Sultan Kudarat.

Ampatuan is the father of Shariff Aguak Mayor Marop Ampatuan.

Police said the motive of the attack and identities of the attackers remained unknown as of posting time. / lzb