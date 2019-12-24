Labella orders preemptive evacuation of Cebu City’s mountain barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has ordered the preemptive evacuation of mountain barangays as Typhoon Ursula made its landfall in Salcedo Eastern Samar around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Labella has set up a command center at the Cebu City Hall to monitor the city’s situation during the storm.

His most immediate concern are the 28 mountain barangays, which are prone to landslide.

“We have prepared a backhoe in Barangay Taptap and we are currently checking which other barangays are the most at risk,” Labella told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

Although the specific barangays are yet to be established, Labella said the barangay chiefs must lean on safety and prioritize the areas that are risky.

The marching order is to bring the residents to a safer area such as the barangay complex or gym.

The mayor urged the public to keep their houses safe and prepare for the possibility of flood in low-lying areas.

“Ayaw lang gyud og kompyansa,” said Labella.

(Do not be complacent.)

Labella assured that the stranded passengers, who are staying inside the gym of Abellana National High School, will be taken care of until the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) allows sea travel to resume.

The mayor said the city government will cover their food, toiletries and medicines while they stay in the gym even if they are not residents of Cebu City.

He said this is Cebu City’s hospitality which the residents of the city should show to stranded passengers especially during this season.

Labella said there are organizations which committed to provide Christmas feast for stranded passengers on Christmas Day, December 25.

“Let us help make them feel welcome on Christmas,” he said. / celr