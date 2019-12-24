Typhoon Ursula brings power interruption, minor landside to Cebu City

By: Delta Derycka C. Letigio - CDN Digital | December 25,2019 - 12:01 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Asuncion Pedrago, 55, a resident of Barangay Capitol Site thought that Christmas this year will be marked by rain and darkness.

The mother of six said there was power interruption in their home around 10:30 p.m. just as her family members were gathering around the dining table to start their Christmas feast of manok inasal (roasted chicken), lumpia (spring rolls), pancit and fruit salad.

“Di man sad ta makaingon nga malas pero medyo bugnaw gyud ni nga Pasko tungod sa mga nangabot labi na ning pag-abot ni Ursula,” she said.

(We cannot say it is bad luck but Christmas this year is somewhat cold because of the events happening here, most especially the arrival of Typhoon Ursula.)

Ursula made its first landfall at 4:45 p.m. in the town of Salcedo in Eastern Samar.

As storm signal number 3 was raised in Eastern Visayan towns and the city and towns of northern Cebu, Cebu City, which is under signal number 2, has experienced almost one hour of power interruption.

It is the power interruption that the Padrago family experienced.

Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak, chairperson of the Cebu Council’s committee on disaster risk reduction and management, said the power interruption affected coastal barangays.

The affected areas were Barangays Ermita, Sto. Niño, Cogon Pardo, Inayawan, some part of Mambaling, Pasil and San Nicolas Proper.

Power resumed around 11:37 p.m., according to the Visayan Electric Company.

Quennie Bronce, Visayan Electric corporate conmunications manager, said that certain feeders were interrupted due to frequency load shedding schemes following frequency issues with National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

“This has caused power outages in some areas. Per NGCP, the incident was due to a generation deficiency caused by the isolation of generation plants in Leyte,” said Bronce.

Among the affected areas are Cebu City Hall. downtown Cebu City, Barangays Lorega, Capitol, Ayala area and areas in Talisay City.

Bronce said these are areas served by the following feeders: DGG311, LRG322,TLS322, CPH322, AYL311,DGG322,TLS311.

Meanwhile, a minor landslide was recorded along the road of Barangay Pulangbato, a mountain barangay belonging to Cebu City.

Tumulak said nobody was injured and no property was destroyed because of the incident.

But he said they decided to cordon the area to ensure the safety of the public.

“It [the road] is passable but we suggest that they don’t pass through the area because the soil is soft,” said the councilor.

Tumulak said Ursula has not gravely affected the city and will mostly leave Cebu city unscathed on Christmas Day, December 25. / celr