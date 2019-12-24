Ursula damages Daanbantayan’s LDRRM office, causes power interruption in northern Cebu towns

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Not even the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of the Municipality of Daanbantayan escaped the wrath of Typhoon Ursula.

As of 11 p.m., the Cebu Provincial DRRM Office reported that the Daanbantayan LDRRM office that is located in the coastal area has been damaged by the strong winds brought about by Ursula.

Some lamp posts in the town have also been toppled by the violent winds.

A total of 400 families from 21 barangays have been evacuated Tuesday evening, December 24.

The entire Daanbantayan is experiencing power outage along with the towns of Pilar, Catmon, San Remigio, Santa Fe, San Francisco, Bantayan, Madridejos and Bogo City.

Three barangays in Borbon is also experiencing power interruption./dbs