Suspension of sea trips lifted in central and southern Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—With typhoon Ursula moving past Cebu and the weather improving on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, the suspension of sea trips in central and southern Cebu has been lifted by the Philippine Coast Guard.

Cebu to Bohol trips were also cleared for sailing.

This is good news for the at least 2,557 passengers who are stranded in the different ports of Cebu and Bohol due to the typhoon.

Most passengers are stranded at the Pier 4 in Cebu City, with 1080 waiting the suspension of trips to be lifted.

Over 300 passengers are also stranded at the Jagna Port in the eastern part of Bohol.

Trips in northern Cebu, however, hasn’t been cleared yet as of this posting. /bmjo