Ursula affects water supply in most of Metro Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The weather condition had already improved in Cebu City and the rest of Metro Cebu.

But Cebuanos in this part of the province are faced with another problem—water supply shortage.

The Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) announced on Wednesday morning, December 25, 2019, that the heavy downpour brought by Typhoon Ursula affected their water source in northern Cebu.

“Low water supply from CMWD (MCWD’s bulk water supplier) due to heavy rains affecting Luyang River, thus causing turbidity problem. We are sorry for the inconvenience. Monitoring ongoing,” says an MCWD advisory released on Wednesday.

Turbidity is the haziness of a fluid caused by large numbers of individual particles that are generally invisible to the naked eye.

MCWD’s low pressure to no water supply problem is experienced in Barangay Cotcot, Liloan; Consolacion; Mandaue City; Lapu-Lapu City; and Barangays Mabolo (lower portion), Lorega San Miguel, Carreta, Tejero, T. Padilla and the Reclamation Area, Pier Area, along M. J. Cuenco Avenue in Cebu City.

The MCWD advisory said that their low water supply problem started on Tuesday when Typhoon Ursula started to affected parts of northern and central Cebu. The heavy downpour brought by Ursula caused the turbidity, which worsened the water supply problems in the affected areas. / bmjo