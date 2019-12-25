IN PHOTOS: How a family celebrated Christmas after Mambaling fire incident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jennifer Wenceslao, 40, was all set to welcome Christmas.

It was only a few minutes before the clock strikes 12 and Wenceslao, a street vendor, was getting ready to greet family members and bedspacers of their house in Sitio Abbia in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

But she wondered why she could smell burnt rubber even when her housemates were preparing the dishes they were about to share for their Christmas feast.

It turned out that a fire broke in the three-storey building near their house at midnight, December 25.

The fire was put out at 12: 45 a.m.

It is a tragic incident but one that Jennifer and the rest of the Wenceslao family decided to view with a positive spin.

Here are photos of the fire’s aftermath and how Jennifer and her family celebrated Christmas this year:

/ celr