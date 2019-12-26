Presyo Merkado: Slipper brands Cebuanos grew up with

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Before the pricey slippers from Brazil landed on Philippine shores, there were go-to brands that the common Cebuano purchased for their regular day’s needs.

The brands Spartan and Walker were some of them.

Sari-sari stores in the barangays also sold them for affordable prices.

hey were known to be durable and dependable as they were worn on various occasions: when playing tumba lata, patintero, tagu-taguan, when a fisherfolk goes to sea, when a farmer tends to his crops.

At the Punta Princesa Public Market, these slippers are sold for P60 a pair (Walker) or P65 a pair (Spartan).

Naa kay ingon ani nga tsinelas? / celr