outbrain

LOOK: Cebuano netizens showcase their ‘solar eclipse’ photos online

By: Raul Constantine L. Tabanao - CDN Digital | December 26,2019 - 09:40 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A number of Cebuanos whipped out their phones to capture for posterity the annular eclipse that was 82 percent visible in Cebu on Thursday, December 26.

A solar eclipse is a phenomenon that occurs when the moon is farthest from the Earth. As a result, the moon seems smaller and does not block the entire view of the sun, creating a “ring of fire” effect.

It was best viewed in the southern part of the country especially in Batulaki and Balut, Sarangani Island in Mindanao.

In Cebu, Cebuanos were in awe of the eclipse, which was seen between 12:40 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., peaking sometime between 2:20 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

According to the state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geographical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the next solar eclipse will be visible in the Philippines in 2053.

Did you miss the solar eclipse today? No worries! CDN Digital compiled some photos of the fascinating view of the eclipse taken by netizens.

Netizen Jason Tenebroso captures the scenic view of the annular solar eclipse in Toledo City, Cebu at 2:32 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

 

Netizen Joseth Formentera captures the annular solar eclipse on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

 

Netizen Oli Lim gets this photo of the annular solar eclipse in Gemsville, Lahug, Cebu City on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

 

A netizen from Mantalongon, Cebu named Bethel Kaye Survilla shares her taken eclipse photos online.

 

Netizen Elson Pinor shares to CDN Digital his solar eclipse photos, which was taken in Upper Inayawan, Cebu City at at 2:31 p.m on Thursday, December 26, 2019

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.