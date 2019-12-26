LOOK: Cebuano netizens showcase their ‘solar eclipse’ photos online

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A number of Cebuanos whipped out their phones to capture for posterity the annular eclipse that was 82 percent visible in Cebu on Thursday, December 26.

A solar eclipse is a phenomenon that occurs when the moon is farthest from the Earth. As a result, the moon seems smaller and does not block the entire view of the sun, creating a “ring of fire” effect.

It was best viewed in the southern part of the country especially in Batulaki and Balut, Sarangani Island in Mindanao.

In Cebu, Cebuanos were in awe of the eclipse, which was seen between 12:40 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., peaking sometime between 2:20 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

According to the state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geographical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the next solar eclipse will be visible in the Philippines in 2053.

Did you miss the solar eclipse today? No worries! CDN Digital compiled some photos of the fascinating view of the eclipse taken by netizens.