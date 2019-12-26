Man hacks to death his younger brother on Christmas Day in Negros

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental, Philippines — It was a tragic and bloody Christmas Day for a family in Santa Catalina in Negros Oriental after an elder brother killed his younger brother in Sitio Calangagay, Barangay Milagrosa.

Seledonio Dagodog, 57, hacked to death his younger brother, Bienvenido, 41, after the latter, who was armed with an improvised shotgun and a bolo, allegedly pointed his improvised shotgun at Seledonio, but instead of shooting the former, he hacked him with a bolo and missed, according to a police report about the incident.

Seledonio, who was also armed with a bolo, retaliated and hacked Bienvenido, who was hit in the face.

Seledonio said he continued hacking his brother several times until he fell and died on the spot.

The elder brother said he had to hack Bienvenido with his bolo to defend himself.

According to the police report, Bienvenido went to Seledonio’s house at 6:30 a.m. and allegedly brought with him an improvised shotgun and a bolo.

He said that when Bienvenido saw him, the latter pointed his gun at him but instead of firing the gun, Bienvenido instead hacked Seledonio with his bolo.

Bienvenido missed and it was then that Seledonio hacked back at his younger brother, hitting the former and eventually killing him.

After killing his brother, Seledonio surrendered to Staff Sergeant Elbert Hucag, Cafgu Detachment Commander, in Sitio Hukaon in Barangay Milagrosa.

Hucag and Barangay Captain Imelda Lagondi then turned Seledonio over to the Santa Catalina Municipal Police.

Meanwhile, in Sibulan town in Negros Oriental, a dead man was found floating in the shoreline of Ablir Street, Barangay Poblacion.

A police report said that the body of the victim Filoteo Abiera, 53, of San Antonio Street, Barangay Poblacion, Sibulan, was found at 9:30 a.m. of December 25, 2019 by a concerned citizen, who informed police about what he found.

The body of Abiera was found with blood in the right portion of his head, eyes, nose and neck.

Abiera’s body was already inside the Sibulan Rescue vehicle when the police investigators led by Police Staff Sergeant Ruel Aguilar arrived in the area to verify the report./dbs