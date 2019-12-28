Binibining Pilipinas announces search for 2020 queens

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The search is on for the next Binibining Pilipinas queens.

The announcement was made by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) in their official Facebook page on Friday, December 27, only 11 days after the call for Miss Universe Philippines aspirants was revealed.

READ: Miss Universe Philippines bares official call for 2020 pageant applicants

BPCI is no longer the franchise holder of Miss Universe in the Philippines.

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization revealed this in a post on December 9 after the Miss Universe 2019 competition in Atlanta, Georgia.

READ: BPCI is not license holder of Miss Universe franchise; new organization emerges

With the launch of the search for Binibining Pilipinas 2020, it appears that BPCI is moving forward after losing the Miss Universe franchise

“Binibining Pilipinas opens a new era with a bigger and better edition of the most prestigious beauty pageant in the country,” the post reads.

While Miss Universe Philippines 2020 listed the deadline of application on January 18, Binibining Pilipinas said January 31 is the last day for applicants to submit their forms.

“The search is on once again for a new batch of queens who will carry the name of the Philippines across the globe and cement its status as a powerhouse in international pageants,” the caption reads.

The post says a rigorous screening process will follow after the submission of application forms.

The screening process will be conducted by BPCI executive committee and will wrap up on February 6.

BPCI has not announced the date of the coronation night.

But its deadline of submission of application forms is only 13 days apart from Miss Universe Philippines.

“Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. holds the most successful and decorated pageant in Philippine history; truly a significant milestone of Araneta City, The City of Firsts,” says the post.

The application form can be downloaded at the Binibining Pilipinas website.

The major crown will go to the Binibining Pilipinas International title. Other crowns are Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental, Binibining Pilipinas Supranational, Binibining Pilipinas Globe, and Binibining Pilipinas Grand International.