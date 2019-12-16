Miss Universe Philippines bares official call for 2020 pageant applicants

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The search for the next lady to represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant is officially on.

Only seven days after they declared that the Miss Universe Philippines will now be a stand alone pageant, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization announced in its Facebook page that they are now accepting applicants for the 2020 edition.

“The first step for an empowered, confident, and beautiful Filipina to conquer the Universe begins today,” the Miss Universe Philippines post said.

The organization announced that the first ever Miss Universe Philippines pageant is officially open with the deadline of the submission of application forms set on January 18, 2020.

A scanned copy of the filled-up form can be sent to [email protected].

Screenings will run from January 20 to 24, 2020 with the final screening calendared on January 25, 2020.

The Philippines has produced four Miss Universe: Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

Cebuano beauty queen Gazini Christiana Ganados represented the Philippines in the pageant’s 2019 edition on Atlanta, Georgia and landed as one of the Top 20 semi-finalists. / dcb