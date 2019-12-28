Presyo Merkado: Papaya, the powerful fruit

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ever wonder why putting sliced green papaya in a pot of boiling water helps tenderize meat?

That’s because this tropical fruit contains an enzyme called papain which breaks down the protein in meat.

The same enzyme is known to dissolve dead skin cells by acting as a powerful “exfoliator.” Papaya’s skin-lengthening properties can clear blemishes and lightens and softens the skin.

This is why papaya soap, advertised as skin whitening product, is popular among those who dream to have fairer and softer skin.

Papaya is rich in Vitamins A and C. It is high in fiber so it helps in digestion. It is used as a remedy for constipation because of its high-fiber content.

In Barangay Punta Princesa in Cebu City, papaya is sold at P45 to P50 per kilo.

How much is a kilo of papaya in your locality? / celr