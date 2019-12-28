Your ultimate Milk Tea guide In The City
Everyone already probably knows what the craze is all about that started just a few years back and had a rapid increase of orders in 2018.
Yes, we’re talking about our favorite drink, Milk Tea.
There’s nothing wrong with adding a little milk to your cup of tea to create a smooth flavour and sweet taste, it’s simply the perfect way to make that ordinary cup, more enjoyable to consume!
May it be sunny or cold outside, milk tea lovers can pair this popular drink to basically anything they have in mind. Milk Tea beverage for lunch, snack, dinner? Sure!
There are so many new and exciting flavours, types and even combinations of Milk Tea or also, Bubble Tea nowadays and it can be a little bit confusing on what particular drink to buy on your next purchase or craving. But don’t worry because we’re here to help you on that.
Check out any SM Mall near you and bring this guide with you that will lead you to your next favorite Milk Tea cup!
SM Seaside City Cebu:
Coco Fresh Tea & Juice, Mountain Wing Upper Ground Floor
Caramel Chocolate Cream, P155
Macao Imperial Tea, Mountain Wing Upper Ground Floor
Cheesecake and Pearl Milk Tea, P120
Double Ma Tea, Seaview Wing Second Floor
Creamcheese Milk tea, P155
Chatime Philippines, Mountain Wing Lower Ground Floor
Pearl Milk Tea, P95
Gong Cha, Mountain Wing Lower Ground Floor
House Special Milk Wintermelon, P95
Bubble Tea Station, Seaview Wing Upper Ground Floor
Merry Matcha Series, P115
Infinitea, Seaview Wing Second Floor
Okinawa Milk Tea, P99
Island Tea Company, Seaview Wing Upper Ground Floor
Green Tea Cream Cheese, P90
Dunkin’ Donuts, Mountain Wing Lower Ground Floor
Okinawa Milk Tea, P100
SM City Cebu:
Chatime Philippines, Upper Ground Level
Cream Cheese Madness, P140
Bubble Tea Station, Northwing Second Level
WIntermelon Special, P120
Macao Imperial Tea, Northwing Second Level
Cheese Cake Pearl Milk Tea, P120
Hukadkafe, Lower Ground Level
Ube Halaya Coconut Milk Tea, P79
Happy Cup, Lower Ground Level
Classic Milk Tea, P60
Dimsum Break, Third Level
Xie Ping, P95
Hebrews Shebrews, Third Level
Hebrews Shebrews Special Tea, P100
Gentlemen Cafe, Third Level
Wintermelon Milk Tea with Pearls, P80
Fried Chicken Master Ph, Second Level
Master Milk Tea, P85
Bon Appetea, Second Level
Nirvana WIntermelon, P90
McDonald’s, Upper Ground Level
Milk Tea McFloat with Brown Sugar Pearls, P90
Dunkin’ Donuts, Upper Ground Level
Classic Milk Tea, P120
Gong Cha, Upper Ground Level
Pearl Milk Tea, P85
Chowking, Upper Ground Level
Pearl Milk Tea, P45
Starbucks, Upper Ground Level & Northwing first level
Vanilla Cola Foam Black Tea Latte, P130
Cocorica, Second Level
Royal Milk Tea, P120
SM City Consolacion:
Bubble Tea Station, Second level
Choco Matcha Large, P125
Zagu, Second level
Jamocha (Grande), P67
