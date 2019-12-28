Man caught with P3.2 million worth of suspected shabu in Bulacao bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 26-year-old man was caught with P3.2 million worth of illegal drugs during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City at past 2 p.m., today, December 28, 2019.

Police Major John Kareen Escober, Pardo Police Station chief, said that Martin Abellana was found to have in his possession 475 grams of suspected shabu.

Escober said that they had placed Abellana under surveillance for two weeks before they conducted the buy-bust operation against him./dbs