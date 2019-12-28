Cebuano artist gives his take on urbanism in China exhibit

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano artist Francis Sollano, the only Filipino creative who was selected to install his work in the 2019 Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism/Architecture in Shenzhen, China, says he promotes his love for the art and the country whenever he represents the Philippines in international events.

His masterpiece, Being Home, is a traditional Mandarin outline art on pelon cloth that is currently on display at the venue’s Dapeng Fortress Main Exhibition Hall in Shenzhen, China.

In this piece, Sollano asks the question: “What are our roles on these changing times, drastic urban developments, and decline of value on heritage?”

Read: Cebuano visual artist selected to install at the Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism and Architecture

Sollano said his installation was inspired by urban settings.

“It was amazing how people interacted with the installation because it’s half-way conceptual and close to contemporary realists. They thought it was a mainland Chinese artist that made it,” he tells CDN Digital.

The exhibit opened on December 20, 2019 and will run until March 22, 2020.

According to its website, 2019 Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism/Architecture is the “only biennial exhibition in the world based exclusively on urbanism and urbanisation.”

It Biennale’s eighth edition.

Sollano said the opening day was attended by government leaders, executives, artists, gallerists, and other teams from different countries.

“The ‘Being Home’ installation got packed as people were curious about its story,” says Sollano.

Sollano and his trainee Hans Saetre are currently preparing for a major installation in Cebu.

“We are preparing for a major installation in Cebu if ever it pushes through. It will be a first major art installation in the Philippines after five years of art installations abroad,” says Sollano. / celr