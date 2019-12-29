Monsigor Ruben Labajo on his being the new vicar general: It is a challenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Monsignor Ruben Labajo, 53, the team moderator of St. Francis of Assisi in Balamban has been appointed by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma as one of the Archdiocese’s vicar generals.

A vicar general will serve as a representative on behalf of the archbishop if the archbishop has other engagements to fulfill.

It was on December 27 when Labajo was appointed as one of the vicar generals together with Msgr. Vicente Rey Penagunda, director of Seminario Mayor de San Carlos.

Labajo, who has been in the ministry for 25 years, still feels unworthy to be given the position but accepts it as a challenge.

“Hadlok intawon, I am unworthy of this. Unsa ra sad baya ko ordinaryo ra na pari, (I am scared. I am unworthy of this. What am I but an ordinary priest) but I know that I was given this for a reason. I will submit myself and be of support to our archbishop,” said Labajo.

Labajo, a native of Poblacion Talisay City, was the former team moderator of the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral for almost six years before being transferred to St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Balamban August of this year.

“As one of the vicar generals, my duty is to be there on behalf of the bishop who can’t make it to some engagements. I will stand as a representative for him in times of need especially to areas near my parish,” adds Labajo.

Palma also appointed seven episcopal vicars in the seven districts who are, Fr. Benny Tao for the first district which is Metro Cebu North; Msgr. Rogelio Fuentes second district Metro Cebu South; Msgr. Jojo Dosado third district, which is for Southeast Cebu; Msgr. Phil Tumulak for the fourth district which is Southwest Cebu; Fr. Jed Billones for the fifth district in Northwest Cebu; Fr. Soc Saldua sixth for Far North Cebu; and Fr. Mike Hisoler seventh district for Near North Cebu; and Fr. Macelino Jorge Agravante Jr., an ad-extra episcopal vicar in Bantayan Island./dbs