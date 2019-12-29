Christmas tradition: Duterte plays Santa to cancer patients in Davao City

MANILA, Philippines — As part of his yearly tradition, President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday visited pediatric cancer patients at the Southern Philippines Medical Center’s Cancer Institute Children’s Unit in Davao City.

Duterte was seen giving gifts, blessing and kissing the cancer patients in photos sent by Malacañang.

Visiting the cancer patients in his hometown is Duterte’s regular activity even when he was still a mayor.

In his Christmas message, the President urged Filipinos to help the less fortunate.

“As we remember the true meaning of this solemn festivity, may we emulate Christ’s empathy and kindness by opening our hearts and extending our hands to everyone especially to those who are less fortunate, and sharing with them the bounty and blessings we have received in the past year,” he said.

Like in previous years, Duterte celebrated Christmas Day with his family in Davao City.