Chan orders transfer of 2020 business permit renewal to Hoops Dome

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Lapu-Lapu City government promises a faster and more convenient 2020 business permit renewal for people who are doing business in their city.

Mayor Junard Chan announced on his Facebook page that they would transfer the business permit renewal scheduled from January 2 to 20, 2020 to the city’s Hoops Dome located along the Humay-Humay Road to provide a bigger and more convenient area for businessmen.

Chan also promised to offer refreshments or coffee while they would wait while a television set would be placed in the area for their entertainment.

“Change is really here kay sa unang higayon atong ipahigayon ang tinuig nga business renewal sa Hoops Dome kun diin mas daku og lugar, bugnaw ug kumportably ang atong mga business owners. Subay sa mandato sa atong talahuron nga Presidente Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” Chan said.

(Change is really here because for the first time we will hold our annual business permit renewal at the Hoops Dome, which is a bigger area and comfortable for the business owners. This is following the mandate of our President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.)

“Hapsay ug paspas na ang atong proceso. Sa usa lang ka lugar ug sa usa lang ka adlaw pwede na natong mahuman ang renewal ug kumpleto lang ang atong requirements,” he added.

(I assure of a fast and orderly process. It will only be done in one place and the business permit renewal can even be done in one day if the business owners will have complete requirements for it.)

Business permit renewal will be available from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Applicants are advised to bring the following requirements:

Three copies of duly filled up application forms

2019 financial records

Any of the following but not limited to: old business permit annual income tax return quarterly income tax return quarterly VAT return monthly VAT return



Application forms may be downloaded thru this link: https://drive.google.com/…/1AnsuuQrGkgvZ9JNuU1SzgO_iO…/view

/ dbs