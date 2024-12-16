NBA: Brooklyn trades point guard Dennis Schroder to Golden State

LAS VEGAS — By adding Dennis Schroder, the Golden State Warriors believe they have found the perfect backcourt mate to complement Stephen Curry.

Golden State has landed Schroder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for injured guard De’Anthony Melton and guard Reece Beekman, the teams announced Sunday.

READ MORE:

NBA: Embiid scores 31 for 76ers in win against Bulls

NBA: Jokic moves past Magic Johnson on career triple-double list

NBA: Pelicans’ injury woes compounded as Brandon Ingram goes down

“I’m thrilled. I told Dennis today he’s kicked my (butt) on three different continents,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “You can’t beat ’em, join ’em — ’22 playoffs I thought he was brilliant against us with the Lakers. Watching him in FIBA the last two summers, Philippines and we played them in London in an exhibition game. He’s a gamer, he’s a competitor, pick-and-roll player, two-way player.”

Schroder is expected to join the team Monday to undergo his physical and have a couple of practices ahead of Thursday’s game at Memphis.

Kerr said he and his staff will discuss Schroder’s role but considers him a likely starter considering “we’ve been changing our starting lineup almost nightly, searching.”

The trade was agreed to on Saturday. League rules didn’t allow the trade to become official until Sunday, when Melton’s contract became eligible to be moved.

Also in the trade: a slew of second-round draft picks. Golden State will receive a second-rounder next year (a top-37-protected pick that originally belonged to Miami) and Brooklyn gets three second-rounders — in 2026 and 2028 (both via Atlanta) and Golden State’s pick in 2029.

NBA: Schroder in Brooklyn scoring average

Schroder averaged 18.4 points and 6.6 assists this season for the Nets, who are 10th in the Eastern Conference. But the trade doesn’t give them much in the way of on-court help this year: Melton is out for the remainder of the season while recovering from surgery to repair his left ACL.

“Losing Melt was a huge loss,” Kerr said. “I want to say thanks to De’Anthony and Reece Beekman for everything — their contributions, their commitment, their effort. It’s always hard to trade guys and we wish them both well. But you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get better and this was a move that we felt made perfect sense, so he will fill what Melt was doing for us in terms of being able to play on or off the ball, excellent defender, long wingspan. He’s a steals guy, forced turnovers, pace, everything that we need we feel like he can provide.”

Beekman scored two points in two appearances with Golden State this season.

The move gives the Warriors, who enter Sunday fifth in the Western Conference at 14-10, another shooter to pair alongside all-time 3-point leader Curry. Schroder is making 2.5 3-pointers per game this season and shooting 39% from beyond the arc — both career bests.

Golden State becomes Schroder’s eighth team in 12 NBA seasons. He had stints with Atlanta, Oklahoma City, the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston, Toronto and Houston before joining the Nets. He also helped lead Germany to the 2023 Basketball World Cup title.

“It’s a great pickup for the Warriors,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said, “a veteran who understands how to win.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP