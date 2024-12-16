LPA forms east of Mindanao, damp weather likely in C. Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas will experience damp weather on Monday, December 16, as state meteorologists monitor at least three weather systems currently affecting the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported on Monday that cloud clusters east of Mindanao have developed into a low-pressure area (LPA).

However, the chances of the LPA intensifying into a tropical depression remain low, according to the state weather bureau. The LPA was last spotted 360 kilometers east-southeast of Tagum City, Davao del Norte, as of 8 a.m. on Monday.

In addition to the LPA, Pagasa is also monitoring two other weather systems. These include the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which is currently affecting large portions of the Visayas and Mindanao, bringing scattered rains and thunderstorms to Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and the Davao Region.

In Luzon, areas such as Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, the eastern section of Southern Luzon, and the Bicol Region are experiencing rains due to the presence of a shear line.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, is also bringing rains to the rest of Luzon, particularly in the Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora. — with reports from the Philippine News Agency

