TEAM enforcers nab man who punched female commuter

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A man was arrested by personnel of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) after he alleged assaulted a woman who was waiting for a public utility jeep (PUJ) ride.

The incident happened in front of a bank located along M.C. Briones Street, near the intersection of A. S. Fortuna Street in Mandaue City on Saturday morning, December 14.

Hyll Retuya, the TEAM head, said that the woman was waiting for a ride in the area after she was dropped off by her husband.

Retuya said that the suspect passed by and allegedly punched the woman on her stomach without any provocation.

Two TEAM enforcers who were nearby tried to apprehend the suspect as he was about to flee. But the suspect allegedly fought with traffic enforcers and even punched one of them, the team leader, on his face.

Despite his resistance, the traffic enforcers were able to subdue the suspect and arrested him.

But the commotion did not end with the man’s arrest. Another round of commotion ensued after the woman’s husband returned in the area and struck the man.

Commotion

Traffic enforcers had to intervene to prevent any untoward incident from happening, Retuya said.

“Just for the record, dili na basagulero ang amoang traffic enforcer. Nitubag lang sa panginahanglan sa usa ka biktima. Usa ka hero amoang traffic enforcer,” he added.

(Just for the record, our traffic enforcer is not violent. They merely responded to a call for help by the victim. They can be considered as heroes.)

Retuya had to explain the action of their enforcers after the commotion was caught on video by one of the netizens in the area.

“Daku ni (team leader) siyay bun-og. Ako gani giingnan nga magpakurasyun just to prove siya ang naunhan. Kato lang gyud ang nakuha sa social media,” said Retuya.

(The team leader had a bruise on his face. I advised him to secure a medical certificate to prove that he was attacked first. But what was posted on social media was the commotion that followed.)

Retuya said they later on turned the suspect over to Mandaue City Police Station 1 located in Brgy. Centro for custody.

He said that the victim was determined to pursue the filing of a complaint against the man.

