Reymart Tagacanao faces acid test in WBA Asia title defense vs. veteran Phai Pharob

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated Cebuano boxer Reymart “Cebuano Assassin” Tagacanao is determined to elevate his boxing career as he faces former interim world champion Phai Pharob of Thailand in the co-main event of the Kumong Bol-Anon 19 fight card on Saturday, December 21, at the Holy Name University Barders Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Tagacanao, 25, from Carcar City in southern Cebu, will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super flyweight title against the experienced Pharob. The event is promoted by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

For Tagacanao, this fight is significant as it marks his first title defense since winning the belt against Indonesia’s Hamson Lamandau in March, also in Tagbilaran City.

“This fight is very important to me because it is the first defense of the first belt of my career,” Tagacanao said in an interview with CDN Digital.

Undefeated with a record of nine wins, including seven knockouts, Tagacanao is currently ranked No. 15 in the WBA world super flyweight (junior bantamweight) division.

“My opponent is experienced and more seasoned than I am, being a former world champion. I will show my best and everything we’ve worked on in training, without underestimating him,” Tagacanao added.

Pharob, who holds a professional record of 38 wins, six losses, and 29 knockouts, brings a wealth of experience to the ring. The Thai veteran is a former WBA interim world champion and has faced some of the sport’s best boxers during his career.

Tagacanao, however, remains confident in his chances. He believes he can win either by decision or knockout. When asked if he could stop Pharob, he expressed confidence but refrained from predicting the exact round.

Despite the disparity in experience, Tagacanao is assured of his ability to defend his title, crediting his intense three-month training camp. Additionally, he draws strength from the unwavering support of his family, who have been his pillars throughout his rising boxing career.

The main event of Kumong Bol-Anon 19 will feature WBO top-ranked light flyweight contender Regie Suganob, who will face another Thai opponent, Nanthanon Thongchai.

