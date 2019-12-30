Little boy’s innocent act tickles netizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In the Philippines, it has been one of the many Christmas traditions to kiss the Baby Jesus that is being carried around to our neighborhood.

But this cute little boy from Cebu mistakenly kissed the one holding Baby Jesus showing his genuine innocence.

Daniela Bombita, 24, posted a video on her Facebook account on December 25 about the innocent and hilarious act of her son Miggy,2.

“We were just waiting outside our house for the baby Jesus to arrive and when the one carrying baby Jesus came, Miggy kissed her before kissing baby Jesus, it was really funny,” says Bombita.

In the video, you can hear Bombita telling Miggy to kiss the image of the baby Jesus and got puzzled as to who he should be kissing first.

It was such an innocent act from a young boy that brought laughter to the 78,728 viewers and shared 2,700 times as of December 30.

Watch here:

Comments also flooded the video, like Lesley Marie Dranto said, “Hahaha ka happy pill nimo Miggy oy,”

The video shows the pure innocence of a young boy who was asked to kiss the image of the baby Jesus but got confused with the instructions and kissed the bearer of the image as well.

“Paraparaan” as what his mom captioned.

Nice one, Miggy!/dbs