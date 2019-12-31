LOOK: Beautifully photographed moon from Tabuelan

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Here’s another beautifully captured photo of the moon taken by a Cebuano from the northern Cebu town of Tabuelan last December 29, 2019.

Karl Anthony Rodil, 23, a photographer of Kamira Still and Films, shared with CDN Digital the beautiful photo and the story behind the image he captured using a DSLR camera.

“Initially, [I] wanted to take photos of the stars since I was in one of the darkest and least light-polluted areas of our province,” says Rodil, who is from Mambaling, Cebu City.

“When I got to the beach, I couldn’t keep my eyes off the beauty of the moon over the island of Negros and the ocean. So I decided to take that picture instead,” added Rodil.

The photo shows the moon shining over the calm waters of the Tañon Strait.

Rodil, who was in Tabuelan over the weekend for some vacation time, went home not only with memories from this quiet northern town but also with this perfectly framed photo that highlights the beauty of the moon. /bmjo