‘Beautiful’ moon over Daanbantayan lifts spirit of broken-hearted photographer

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Everyone wants to be the sun so they can brighten up our day, but some wants to become the moon so they can brighten up the darkest hours of our lives.

On the evening of December 27, 2019 a freelance photographer captured a rare and beautiful image of the moon over the skies of Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu.

Andre Erasmo, 17, captured a photo of the moon over the calm sea leaving netizens in awe.

But the photo has a deeper meaning for Erasmo.

“The story of this photo is quite sentimental for me. I wasn’t expecting that this photo would go viral. I was about to speak to my ex-girlfriend to clarify and to officially end things up. Na relate lang nako sa moon among love story kay even though the moon was so beautiful, just like our story, it ended. (Our love story was like the moon, despite its beauty, it had to end.) And it ended beautifully,” says Erasmo.

Although recovering from a broken heart, Erasmo said he felt happiness at the sight of the moon because it lit up one of the darkest parts of his life.

Erasmo also took comfort in the fact that his photo was applauded online because of its beauty and the calming effect that it gave to those who saw it.

As of noontime today, December 30, Erasmo’s photo already had 10,000 reactions and 13,000 shares.

Don’t worry Andre, every ending will lead you to a new and beautiful beginnings. / dcb