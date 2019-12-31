Hawks end 10-game skid with win over Magic

ORLANDO, Florida — Brandon Goodwin scored 21 points, Kevin Huerter added 19 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic, 101-93, Monday night (Tuesday morning, December 31, 2o19, Philippine time) to end a 10-game skid.

Playing without injured guard Trae Young for the second straight game, the Hawks trailed by 18 during the first half but rallied back in the third quarter. Alex Len scored eight of his 18 points to fuel a 15-4 run, while Atlanta’s defense only yielded six field goals in the quarter. Len’s drive and dunk just before the horn gave the visitors a 74-72 lead.

They pulled away near the midpoint of the fourth quarter when Huerter scored points during an 11-0 run. The Magic trailed 90-78 but trimmed the deficit to five in the final minutes before John Collins’ emphatic transition dunk all but ended the comeback bid.

Atlanta had been on its second 10-game losing streak of the season. This one ended with the Hawks’ second win in two tries against Orlando.

Young twisted his ankle in a loss to Milwaukee on Friday. He scored 39 points in a 103-99 win over Orlando in the first meeting between the teams Oct. 26.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 27 points. Evan Fournier added 22 points, and D.J. Augustin finished with 17 and six assists.