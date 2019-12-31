Important tips for the coming year

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The year 2019 has taught us a lot of things, especially in dealing with our personal issues.

It taught many of us to be more mature in handling personal stuff.

So this 2020, let’s again remind each other on the things we should be keeping to ourselves for us to feel less pressure and to be more focus on our self-growth.

Here are the things you should be keeping to yourself this coming 2020:

FAMILY ISSUES

This should always be kept within your family. Sharing this to others may spark confusion for you because of their different opinion and their take on the situation of your family. Talk about it with your family and solve it as a family.

INCOME

Big or small, keep your earnings to yourself. Don’t brag about it to others because others may have lower income than you or to your surprise, some may have a bigger income than you. Your income should be one of your best-kept secrets.

NEXT PLAN

So not to jinx it, keep your next move to yourself. This is the perfect way for you to have your own pace. Let others wonder what’s your next big plan rather than sharing it with so many people not knowing the outcome of it. Let this be a surprise.

LOVE LIFE

Keep your relationship private. This is the best secret to make your relationship last. Don’t let people know every detail of your story, don’t post too much about your highs and especially your lows.

HEARTACHES

A lot can happen in a year. There can be a lot of triumphs and a lot of heartaches also. This is the reason why you should keep this to yourself. Because it is only you who can solve it. You don’t need a lot of people feeling down for you or judge your misfortune. Keep moving, cry if you must, but don’t stop there.

This 2020 let’s be more private to avoid toxic judgments around us. Let’s surprise everyone by the end of the year as to how we made it that far.

Also, in time of triumph and struggles, don’t forget to pray. That’s our biggest weapon. /bmjo