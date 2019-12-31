Cebuanos welcome Japanese-styled bread made for the Filipino palate

Whether it is eaten plain or paired with fillings, Maison Ichipan, a Japanese-styled bread made for the Filipino palate, isn’t your ordinary sliced bread.

This tasty, fluffy and affordable loaf bread is made using Japanese technology with a distinct Filipino taste.

Maison Ichipan, a local brand known for its premium quality, inaugurated its manufacturing plant in the City of Naga, Cebu last December 6, 2019.

Launched last October, Maison Ichipan specializes in creamy and fluffy sliced bread developed to bring a new phase in the country’s bread scene.

Beginning

Meaning “home of the one bread,” Maison Ichipan is a product of Sugbu ACS Food Manufacturing Corp., a wholly Cebuano-owned company.

According to John Oliver Yap, Maison Ichipan CEO, it took almost two years to conceptualize and develop the bread that would suit the Filipino taste and maintain its creaminess and fluffiness.

“The idea to create this kind of bread was born out of the idea that we wanted to give something new to the Cebuanos,” said Yap.

Before it was sold to local supermarkets and grocery stores in Cebu, the bread took a series of testing, evaluations and tedious process before the final Maison Ichipan bread ready for mass production.

Although similar bread are already sold at supermarkets, Maison Ichipan is the first of its kind that is mass produced in an industrial scale and are always new and fresh, and are made from high quality ingredients.

Introduction to the Public

With the nearly two years of conceptualization, Maison Ichipan made its way to local supermarkets last May, 2019.

Its official press launch was made on October 25 at the Pyramid in I.T. Park Cebu City.

That was the first time that Maison Ichipan official launched their bread four months since it was introduced to the Metro Cebu Market.

“We received a warm welcome with the Cebuano market including those in the neighboring islands,” said Yap.

Currently Maison Ichipan has penetrated key areas in the Visayas like Bohol, Dumaguete, Iloilo and Bacolod, in nearly six months since they began its production with more than 50 percent plant utilization.

Letting Filipinos Taste Good Bread

In the months to come, Yap hopes that they will soon penetrate other key areas in the Philippines.

“Right now, we are distributing across all leading supermarkets in the Visayas,” said Yap

Since they began its conceptualization up to now, its primary goal is to let people taste something unique to the Filipino palate.

Now with the opening of their Naga Plant, Yap said that soon they would fulfill the brand’s mission to “let the Filipinos experience what good bread tastes like.”

“Young and Old, this one is for everybody, and soon Filipinos will experience that quality bread tastes like,” said Yap.