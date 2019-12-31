Round fruits for media noche ‘almost sold out’ at Carbon market

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fewer vendors have remained at the Carbon Public Market in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City with only six hours left before we welcome 2020.

Shirley Garbo said that she was only waiting for her fruits to be sold out before she would go home to celebrate New Year with her family in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City.

Garbo, 58, is a mother to eight. She has been selling round fruits for the New Year’s Eve celebration for almost 30 years.

“Dugay na ko naninda og prutas. Balhin-balhin lang ko. Usahay sa Tabunok unya usahay dinhi sa Carbon,” Garbo told CDN Digital.

(It has been a while since I started selling fruits. But I would not stay in one area. Sometimes I sell at the Tabunok Public Market and sometimes here at the Carbon Market.)

Listed below are some of the round fruits sold the Carbon Public Market as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019:

Mangoes (big) – P150/kilo

Mangoes (small) – P100/kilo

Apples (big) – P25/piece

Apples (small) – P20 to P25/ 3 pcs

Orange – P20/ 3 pieces

Suha/dalandan – P5/piece

Lemon – P10

Caimito – P5

Grapes – P180/kilo

Pomelo – P30/piece

Watermelon – P30/ kilo (An average size watermelon is about 4-5 kilos)

Including 12 or 13 round fruits in our media noche preparations is a Filipino tradition that is believed to usher good luck, fortune and happiness in the coming year. / dcb