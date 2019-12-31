Dana White says Floyd Mayweather expected to fight in UFC collab

UFC President Dana White clarified that UFC collaboration with Floyd Mayweather Jr. would involve the legendary boxer competing in the ring.

White said that whatever happens with his talks with Mayweather’s adviser Al Haymon, it would involve the iconic fighter jumping back into action–either in boxing or in the UFC.

“We’re going to figure something out, some things have to play out and then I’m going to start talking to Haymon. Maybe this summer and then I’ll have something for Floyd in the fall,” said White in an interview with ESPN, h/t to BoxingScene.com.

“The money is in Floyd competing,” said White. “We’ll see [about Floyd fighting in the UFC]. We’ll see where. We can do crossover stuff here or we could do something in boxing.”

Mayweather has been retired from the sport since 2017 after defeating UFC double champion Conor McGregor in a massive crossover bout that garnered around 4 million pay-per-view buys.

The former five-division champion, however, posted on his social media accounts in late November that he would come out of retirement for a project involving White and the UFC.

White, who intends to enter the boxing business with promotional company Zuffa Boxing, said a project with Mayweather would greatly affect each other financially.

“The easiest way to explain it to you is Floyd and I both feel that we add value to each other,” said White.