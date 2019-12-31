2 minors brought to CCMC for treatment of firecracker injuries

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two minors were already brought to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) since Tuesday morning, December 31, 2019, for the treatment of their firecracker burns.

The latest victim was a three-year-old girl from A. Lopez Street, Barangay Calamba in Cebu City, who was brought to CCMC at 10:28 p.m., because of a firecracker burn on her left wrist.

A hospital personnel, who asked not to be named, said that the girl was injured by a lighted baby rocket.

Earlier in the day or at about 10:44 a.m., a 10-month-old boy from V. Rama Street in Barangay Guadalupe was also brought to the hospital for the treatment of an injury on his leg that was caused by a binggala.

Both victims were however, discharged from the hospital after the treatment of their burns. / dcb