NBA calendar for 2020

Associated Press January 01,2020 - 07:26 AM

These are the important dates to remember in the NBA for 2020:

Jan. 5 — 10-day contracts can be signed.

Jan. 10 — All contracts guaranteed for rest of season.

Feb. 6 — Trade deadline (3 p.m. EST)

Feb. 14-16 — All-Star weekend, Chicago.

April 15 — Regular season ends.

April 18 — Playoffs begin.

May 19 — Draft lottery, Chicago.

May 21-24 — Draft combine, Chicago.

June 4 — NBA Finals begin.

June 25 — NBA draft.