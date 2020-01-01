Security guard fires service firearm during New Year celebration, injures woman

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—A security guard from Cebu City is detained for injuring a woman after firing his service firearm while on duty in Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

The guard was identified by the police as Percy Sanico, 47, a resident of Barangay Lahug in Cebu City.

The victim was Maria Luz Millama, 25, a resident of the condominium where the security guard is working at.

According to the investigator-on-case, Police Staff Sargeant Jessie James Galo of the Basak Police Station in Mandaue City, initial investigation shows that the suspect was drunk when he fired his .38 revolver service firearm past midnight while celebrating the new year.

Galo said Sanico fired shots at a culvert filled with soil but one slug ricocheted and hit the victim at her left buttock.

The victim was brought to a private hospital in Mandaue City while the suspect was arrested by the police with his service firearm.

The suspect is currently detained at Basak Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges.

The Mandaue City Police Office Headquarters said this is the only incident of indiscriminate firing during New Year’s Day celebration. /bmjo