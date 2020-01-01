Injuries from fireworks down by 35% this year, DOH says

MANILA, Philippines — The number of injuries due to fireworks has decreased 35 percent to 164 cases nationwide, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the number recorded from December 21, 2019 to January 1, 2020 is 87 cases lower than the 251 cases reported last year.

The number of cases this year is also 71 percent lower than the five-year average of 403 cases, the DOH said.

Of the 164 cases, most were reported from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 84, followed by CALABARZON with 14, Ilocos Region with 12, Central Luzon with 11, Cagayan Valley and Western Visayas with 10 each.

In the NCR, Manila has the highest number of cases with 27, followed by Quezon City with 19, Mandaluyong with nine, with Marikina and Las Piñas reporting seven each.

DOH said the NCR registered a 16 percent decrease in the number of injuries as compared to last year.

The top firecrackers which caused injuries were kwitis accounting for 33 cases, luces with 19, fountain with 18 and prohibited firecracker piccolo with 13. / MUF